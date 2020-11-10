Mason City man pleads not guilty to trash attack

MASON CITY, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered in an alleged attack over garbage.

Joseph Randall Upshaw, 51 of Mason City, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to willful injury resulting in bodily injury. His trial is set to begin on March 2, 2021.

Authorities say after an October 12 argument over trash bins in the 500 block of 1st Street NE in Mason City, the victim took Upshaw’s trash and threw it into his yard. Police say as the victim was walking back to his home, Upshaw hit the victim in the head with a blunt object.

Police say the victim suffered a substantial cut to the head.