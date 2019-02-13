Mason City man pleads not guilty to stun gun burglary

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man accused of a violent burglary is pleading not guilty.

Michael Anthony Creviston, 34 of Mason City, is facing one count of 1st degree burglary. His trial is set to begin on March 26.

He’s accused of entering an apartment in the 1300 block of 1st Street NW in Mason City on January 21, hitting someone, smashing a lamp, and using a handheld stun gun in a threatening manner. Police say the victim suffered a visible injury from the assault.