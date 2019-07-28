MASON CITY, Iowa – Trial is set for a man accused of struggling with two Mason City police officers.
Joshua Thomas Teeter, 21 of Mason City, is charged with two counts of interference with official acts. Authorities say there was an active warrant out for Teeter for a probation violation when he tried to run away from two police officers the afternoon of June 24. Court documents state one of the officers suffered a broken elbow in the encounter.
Teeter’s trial is scheduled to begin on September 10.
Related Content
- Mason City man pleads not guilty to struggling with police
- Mason City man pleads guilty to trespass
- Mason City couple pleads guilty to forgery
- Teen pleads guilty to Mason City gunfire
- Mason City man pleads guilty to jail contraband
- Mason City man pleads not guilty to bike theft sting
- Mason City man pleads guilty to federal meth crimes
- Mason City man pleads not guilty to drug charge
- Mason City man pleads not guilty to attacking a woman
- Mason City man pleads guilty to federal gun crime
Scroll for more content...