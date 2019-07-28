Clear
Mason City man pleads not guilty to struggling with police

Arrested for probation violation on June 24.

Posted: Jul 28, 2019 2:36 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Trial is set for a man accused of struggling with two Mason City police officers.

Joshua Thomas Teeter, 21 of Mason City, is charged with two counts of interference with official acts. Authorities say there was an active warrant out for Teeter for a probation violation when he tried to run away from two police officers the afternoon of June 24. Court documents state one of the officers suffered a broken elbow in the encounter.

Teeter’s trial is scheduled to begin on September 10.

