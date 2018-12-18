Clear
Mason City man pleads not guilty to shooting at a vehicle

Also accused of fighting with law enforcement.

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 7:15 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered in a case of Mason City gunfire.

Manuel Alexander Zamorano, 18 of Mason City, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, two counts of assault on persons in certain occupations, and possession of marijuana-1st offense. He’s accused of firing multiple shots at a vehicle in the area of 8th Street on S. Kentucky Avenue the morning of November 24. No one was injured.

Police say when Zamorano was arrested, he resisted arrest and spit bloody bodily fluids at a uniformed officer.

A trial is set to begin on February 26.

