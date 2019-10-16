Mason City man pleads not guilty to sex act with teen

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of performing a sex act on a child nearly 20 years younger than he is pleading not guilty.

Ruben Mario Ramirez, 34 of Mason City, is charged with 3rd degree sex abuse. Authorities say he performed the sex act on a 15-year-old in early February in the 500 block of N. Adams Avenue. Court documents state Ramirez knew how old his victim was.

Ramirez was charged in May but a nationwide warrant was issued when he failed to appear for a court hearing in June. He was eventually located at the Dakota County Jail in Nebraska and was brought back to Cerro Gordo County on Tuesday, where he is being held on $10,000 cash only bond.

Ramirez’ trial is scheduled to begin on November 19.