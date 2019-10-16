Clear

Mason City man pleads not guilty to sex act with teen

Nationwide warrant issued after he missed a court hearing.

Posted: Oct 16, 2019 1:28 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of performing a sex act on a child nearly 20 years younger than he is pleading not guilty.

Ruben Mario Ramirez, 34 of Mason City, is charged with 3rd degree sex abuse. Authorities say he performed the sex act on a 15-year-old in early February in the 500 block of N. Adams Avenue. Court documents state Ramirez knew how old his victim was.

Ramirez was charged in May but a nationwide warrant was issued when he failed to appear for a court hearing in June. He was eventually located at the Dakota County Jail in Nebraska and was brought back to Cerro Gordo County on Tuesday, where he is being held on $10,000 cash only bond.

Ramirez’ trial is scheduled to begin on November 19.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 42°
Albert Lea
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
Austin
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Charles City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Rochester
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Warmer weather is set to return this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

MN AP football poll

Image

Mayo falls to Lakeville South in Section semis

Image

Figuring out Rochester's city budget

Image

Parking lot proposal

Image

Kavars trial: Day One

Image

Chris' Weather Forecast

Image

Affordable housing preservation program

Image

Looking at heat and the cold weather rule

Image

Highway speed changes

Image

Golden Apple: Julie Lawler

Community Events