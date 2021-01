MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man accused of sexually abusing a teen is pleading not guilty.

D’Angelo Lynell Marquis Bowdry, 23, was arrested in December 2020 and charged with 3rd degree sex abuse.

Investigators say Bowdry performed a sex act with a 15-year-old victim at the playground of an apartment complex in September 2019.

His trial is now scheduled to begin on February 9, 2021.