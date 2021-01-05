Mason City man pleads not guilty to sawed-off shotgun, meth, pot charges

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A case that started with blocking traffic and wound up with gun and drug charges is now set for trial.

Jesse Paul Mugan, 31 of Mason City, is pleading not guilty to possession of a short-barreled shotgun, possession of a firearm by a domestic violence offender, assault on a peace officer with intent to cause serious injury, possession of marijuana-1st offense, and possession of methamphetamine-1st offense.

Authorities say Mugan was trying to stop traffic in Nora Springs on November 24, 2020, to ask for a ride. Mugan is accused of resisting arrest by biting an officer hard enough to break the skin and cause bruising. Law enforcement says a search of Mugan also found a modified shotgun with a 2 ½ inch barrel and no stock, a small baggie of meth, and numerous roaches of marijuana. Court documents state the shotgun had an overall length of six inches.

He is now set to stand trial in Floyd County District Court on February 18.