Mason City man pleads not guilty to random attack

Also charged with resisting arrest.

Posted: Feb 12, 2020 1:18 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – The man arrested for what police described as a random beating in downtown Mason City is pleading not guilty.

Deleon Valentino Spann, 30 of Mason City, is charged with assault and interference with official acts. Police say Spann was in the 300 block of North Federal Avenue on January 13 when he opened the car door of a random person and punched them in the face nearly a dozen times.

Officers say when they spoke with Spann after the attack, he tried to walk away and began swinging at them. An officer suffered minor injuries.

Spann is set to stand trial beginning March 10.

