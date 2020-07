MASON CITY, Iowa – Trial is set for a man accused of meth possession in North Iowa.

Nathan Wade Medlin, 28 of Mason City, was pulled over on June 7 and law enforcement says it found him in possession of seven grams of methamphetamine and $541 in cash.

Medlin has pleaded not guilty to methamphetamine, second offense-enhanced penalties or possession with intent to deliver. His trial is scheduled to being on September 15.