Mason City man pleads not guilty to meth, heroin charges

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man arrested after a series of drug searches around Mason City is pleading not guilty.

Bernard Davis III, 30, is charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of a firearm as a felon, and two counts of failure to use a drug tax stamp.

Davis’ home in the 200 block of 5th Street NE was one of several places searched by law enforcement on July 30. Officers say they found a pound of meth, 50 grams of heroin, handguns, and a rifle.

A trial is set to begin on September 15.