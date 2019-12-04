Clear
Mason City man pleads not guilty to meth and domestic assault

Trial set for February.

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County man wants a trial on felony charges of drug possession and domestic abuse.

Kevin Nitcher II, 35 of Mason City, is accused of grabbing a woman’s glasses off her face and then applying pressure to her neck. Police say the assault left bruises on the woman’s neck. Officers also say a search found a plastic baggie of methamphetamine.

Nitcher entered a not guilty plea Wednesday to domestic abuse assault and possession of meth-3rd or subsequent offense. His trial is scheduled to begin on February 11, 2020.

