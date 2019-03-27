MASON CITY, Iowa – An alleged locker room attack is going to trial in Cerro Gordo County.
Zachary Thomas Stephenson is pleading not guilty to assault with intent to commit sexual abuse and indecent exposure. Mason City police say Stephenson assaulted a female in an unoccupied locker room in September 2016, pushing her down and exposing his genitals.
Stephenson was under 18 at the time of the alleged incident but is being prosecuted as an adult.
His trial is set to begin on May 7.
Related Content
- Mason City man pleads not guilty to locker room assault
- Mason City man pleads guilty to trespass
- Forest City man pleads guilty to assaults
- Teen pleads guilty to Mason City gunfire
- Mason City couple pleads guilty to forgery
- Homeless man pleads guilty to Rochester assault
- Rochester man pleads guilty to domestic assault
- Minnesota man pleads guilty in Osage assault
- Austin man pleads guilty to assaulting roommates
- Mason City man pleads not guilty to burglary and domestic assault
Scroll for more content...