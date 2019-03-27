Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mason City man pleads not guilty to locker room assault

Zachary Stephenson Zachary Stephenson

Trial set for May.

Posted: Mar. 27, 2019 1:20 PM
Updated: Mar. 27, 2019 1:23 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – An alleged locker room attack is going to trial in Cerro Gordo County.

Zachary Thomas Stephenson is pleading not guilty to assault with intent to commit sexual abuse and indecent exposure. Mason City police say Stephenson assaulted a female in an unoccupied locker room in September 2016, pushing her down and exposing his genitals.

Stephenson was under 18 at the time of the alleged incident but is being prosecuted as an adult.

His trial is set to begin on May 7.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 54°
Tracking warmer temperatures today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Real estate market picking up

Image

Tracking Warm and Windy Wednesday

Image

Cleaning up after ice jams in Silver Lake Park in Rochester

Image

Charles City soccer turnaround

Image

Hurt is Minnesota's Mr. Basketball

Image

Helping, one tow at a time

Image

Buying products with CBD in Iowa

Image

Continuing coverage: Bridge Ave. reconstruction project

Image

Continuing coverage: Homelessness task force

Image

Salvation Army in need of volunteers

Community Events