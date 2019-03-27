Mason City man pleads not guilty to locker room assault

MASON CITY, Iowa – An alleged locker room attack is going to trial in Cerro Gordo County.

Zachary Thomas Stephenson is pleading not guilty to assault with intent to commit sexual abuse and indecent exposure. Mason City police say Stephenson assaulted a female in an unoccupied locker room in September 2016, pushing her down and exposing his genitals.

Stephenson was under 18 at the time of the alleged incident but is being prosecuted as an adult.

His trial is set to begin on May 7.