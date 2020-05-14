Mason City man pleads not guilty to gun, drug charges in Franklin County

HAMPTON, Iowa – A trial is set for a Mason City man facing drug and gun charges in Franklin County.

David Hirsch, 64, is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm as a felon, and failure to use a drug tax stamp. He pleaded not guilty and his trial is scheduled to begin on August 25.

Hampton police and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office went looking for stolen property at a home in the 300 block of 5th Street SW on April 16 and say they found Hirsch in the bathroom trying to flush methamphetamine and numerous plastic baggies down the toilet.

Investigators say they also found nine grams of meth in Hirsch’s possession, along with a scale, a drug pipe, and a loaded Glock 30 handgun.