Mason City man pleads not guilty to first-degree burglary charge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man is set to stand trial for breaking into a home and grabbing a woman.

Joshua Dean Jasso, 29 of Mason City, was arrested in May and charged with first-degree burglary. Court documents state he manipulated the door lock to enter a home in the 400 block of S. Polk in Mason City. Investigators say he took a female occupant’s phone away from her so she could not call for help, then grabbed her and would not let her leave.

Authorities say Jasso didn’t leave until a neighbor responded to the woman’s cries for help. Court documents state the woman suffered bruising on her arm from this incident.

Jasso has pleaded not guilty and his trial is scheduled to start on October 19.