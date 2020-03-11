Mason City man pleads not guilty to dumpster fires

MASON CITY, Iowa – A trial is scheduled over a string of dumpster fires in Mason City.

Adam J. Schipper, 55 of Mason City, has pleaded not guilty to one count of 2nd degree arson. Police say Schipper repeatedly lit items on fire and then threw them in a dumpster at Westview Apartments. This allegedly happened between January 24 and February 15.

Court documents state the dumpster sustained over $750 in damage.

Schipper’s trial is set to begin on May 5. 2nd degree arson is a class “C” in Iowa, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.