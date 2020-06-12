Mason City man pleads not guilty to drug, gun charges in Winnebago County

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A trial is set for a Mason City man facing drug and gun charges in Winnebago County.

Anthony Gregory Holmes, 33, pleaded not guilty Friday to possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, and carrying weapons.

Authorities say Holmes was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over on May 17 in the 100 block of Indian Avenue in Forest City. A K9 dog on the scene indicated drugs inside the vehicle and investigators say they found two baggies of marijuana and a 9 mm handgun under Holmes’ seat. Court document state Holmes did not have a permit to carry a weapon.

His trial is scheduled to begin on September 23.