Mason City man pleads not guilty to drug deals

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of twice supplying meth to a someone working with the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office is pleading not guilty.

Nathaniel Ward, 39 of Mason City, is charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. According to court documents, Ward provided meth to a person cooperating with the Sheriff’s Office in August and September of 2018. The drug sales allegedly happened in different locations in Mason City.

Ward’s trial is due to start on May 7.