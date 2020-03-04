Mason City man pleads not guilty to dozens of illegal credit card charges

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of charging dozens of personal expenses to a company credit card is pleading not guilty.
Jeffrey Gene Frampton, 42 of Mason City, is accused of one felony count of credit card fraud. Authorities say he used a Jiffy Lube credit card 32 times between September and December of 2019, running up $3,622.60 in illegal charges.
A trial is scheduled to begin on May 5 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.
