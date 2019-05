Mason City man pleads not guilty to dealing marijuana

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County man is pleading not guilty to dealing pot.

Andre Stackhouse, 28 of Mason City, is charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana-1st offense, and failure to use a drug tax stamp.

Authorities say he was arrested after a March 30 traffic stop in Mason City where officers found over 50 grams of marijuana on Stackhouse. A trial is now set to begin on August 6.