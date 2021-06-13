Mason City man pleads not guilty to dealing heroin

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County man accused of selling heroin is pleading not guilty.

Robert John Murphy 41 of Mason City, is charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin and two counts of conspiracy to deliver heroin.

Law enforcement says Murphy sold the drug to an informant on separate occasions in September, October, and November of 2019. All supposed sales took place in Mason City and court documents state a total of 2.4 grams of heroin were involved.

Murphy’s trial is scheduled to begin on September 28.