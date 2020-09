MASON CITY, Iowa – Things are moving quickly for a Mason City man accused of stealing a car from a rental location.

Eric Jerome Lee, 43, has pleaded not guilty to 1st degree theft. Police say she stole a 2019 Hyundai from Enterprise Rent-A-Car at 2740 4th Street SW in Mason City on June 20. Court documents state the vehicle was worth over $10,000.

Lee was arrested on August 21. His trial is now scheduled to begin on October 20.