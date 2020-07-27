Mason City man pleads not guilty to car burglaries

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of a string of car burglaries is pleading not guilty.

Mitch L. Buesing, 31 of Mason City, is charged with ongoing criminal conduct, 3rd degree burglary, 2nd degree theft, 3rd degree theft, 4th degree theft, and possession of burglars tools. Investigators say Buesing was responsible for several car burglaries between August 13 and November 5 in 2019.

Law enforcement says it searched Buesing’s home on November 5, 2019 and found a large amount of stolen property, including:

$2,200 worth of SnapOn hand tools.

An Apple Macbook valued at $1,300.

A Stihl chainsaw valued at $300.

Investigators also say they found a bag containing a ski mask, glove, window punch, and window entry tool. Buesing reportedly used social media to list and sell stolen goods.

His trial is scheduled to begin on December 1.