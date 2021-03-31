Mason City man pleads not guilty to burglary and meth crimes

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man arrested twice in two months is pleading not guilty to all charges.

Joshua Douglas Collings, 22 of Mason City, is accused of third-degree burglary, attempted third-degree burglary, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, failure to use a drug tax stamp, and driving while license is barred.

Collings was first arrested in February and accused of stealing items from a garage in the 800 block of N. Jefferson Avenue in Mason City. Officers say Collings had a power tool in his possession when he was stopped.

Collings was then arrested in March in Mason City on an out-of-county warrant. Police say Collings was found with 8.4 grams of meth on him.

Collings’ trial for the alleged burglary is set to begin on April 27 and his trial on the drug charge is scheduled to start on May 11.