Mason City man pleads not guilty to attempted burglary of 2nd-floor apartment

MASON CITY, Iowa – An accused man is pleading not guilty to a North Iowa attempted burglary of a second-story apartment.

Derek Allan Trca, 41 of Mason City, was arrested on July 26 and charged with second-degree attempted burglary, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and stalking.

Mason City police say Trca used a ladder to climb onto the balcony of an apartment in the 500 block of N. Kentucky Avenue. Court documents state Trca apparently tried to enter through the sliding door but was found lying on the balcony porch with meth and pot in his possession.

Trca’s trial is scheduled to start on October 5.