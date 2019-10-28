Mason City man pleads not guilty to Floyd County sex crime

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A trial date is set for a Mason City man accused of a sex crime in Floyd County.

Chris Claude Ott, 34, pleaded not guilty Monday to one count of 3rd degree sex abuse. Investigators say Ott sexually abused a 15-year-old victim in Nora Springs in 2010. Ott was 25 years old when the alleged crime would have occurred.

His trial is scheduled to begin on December 10.