Mason City man pleads not guilty to Fertile destruction

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Mason City man accused of a violent confrontation with his girlfriend’s mother is pleading not guilty.
Dartyian Adari McKnight, 28 of Mason City, pleaded not guilty Monday to 3rd degree criminal mischief. He was also charged with 2nd degree burglary initially but that charge has been dropped. McKnight is accused of shoving his way into the Fertile home of his girlfriend’s mother at 3 am on June 11 and damaging a television, a lamp, and a shelf.
A trial is now set to begin on August 21.
