Mason City man pleads not guilty to Clear Lake burglary and vandalism

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man is pleading not guilty to damaging one Clear Lake building and burglarizing another.

Terry Lee Fink II, 48 of Mason City, has entered not guilty pleas to 3rd degree burglary, 3rd degree criminal mischief, and possession of burglar tools. His trial is set to begin on February 2, 2021.

Authorities say Fink caused about $1,000 in damage to the business at 407 Main Avenue on November 3. Fink is accused of cutting and damaging a large air conditioning unit and law enforcement says there was copper wiring and piping stuffed inside a backpack Fink admitted was his.

Court documents state Fink also used a hammer to break an entryway glass wall and get inside the business at 20 S 4th Street on November 3. Fink’s accused of stealing 15 cartons of cigarettes.