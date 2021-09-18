Mason City man pleads not guilty to August gunfire

MASON CITY, Iowa – One of the defendants in a Cerro Gordo County shooting is pleading not guilty.

Jacob Patterson, 22 of Mason City, is accused of firing at an occupied vehicle near the intersection of 4th Street and S. Illinois Avenue in Mason City on August 24. Investigators say a bullet first hit the vehicle Patterson was aiming at, then hit another nearby. Court documents state he then threw away the gun to try and hide his crime.



Courtney Smith Courtney Smith

Patterson has pleaded not guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon. His trial is scheduled to begin on November 2.

Courtney Smith, 19 of Mason City, is accused of helping Patterson during the shooting. She has not entered a plea to intimidation with a dangerous weapon.