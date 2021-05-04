Mason City man pleads not guilty to 6th OWI offense

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of driving under the influence and fleeing a traffic stop is pleading not guilty.

McKinley Dudley Jr., 62 of Mason City, was charged with OWI-3rd offense, eluding, and driving while license was revoked after an incident on March 22 in Mason City.

Law enforcement says it tried to pull Dudley over for having no taillights but he refused to stop until he was boxed in at an intersection in the 100 block of N. Pennsylvania Avenue. Investigators say McKinley refused to take a blood alcohol test.

His trial is scheduled to begin on June 29. Court documents state McKinley has five previous OWI convictions.