MASON CITY, Iowa – A man charged with sexual assault is pleading not guilty.

Lamont Deon Flowers Moore, 25 of Mason City, was arrested October 1. Authorities say he had sex in February with a woman who did not consent or “provide conscious permission to perform the sex act.”

Flowers Moore is now set to stand trial for 3rd degree sexual abuse beginning December 1 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.