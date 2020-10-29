Clear

Mason City man pleads not guilty over stolen motorcycle

Trial set for February 2021.

Posted: Oct 29, 2020 5:04 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered in the case of a stolen motorcycle.

Ryan James Whitver, 27 of Mason City, is charged with 2nd degree theft as a habitual felony offender and operating a motor vehicle while his license is barred.

Mason City police say Whitver was caught driving a stolen 2006 Honda Shadow on October 5 in the vinicity of West State Street and South Adams Avenue. Police say Whitver turned into a business parking lot and tried to run from officers.

His trial is scheduled to start on February 2, 2021.

