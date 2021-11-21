Mason City man pleads not guilty in road rage incident

MASON CITY, Iowa – A case of road rage is scheduled for trial in January.

Spencer Ryan Graves, 32 of Mason City, has pleaded not guilty to intent to deliver methamphetamine, assault with a dangerous weapon-threatening manner, failure to use a drug tax stamp, OWI, and possession of meth.

Mason City police say someone told Graves to slow down as he drove by on October 20 in the 900 block of 16th Street NE. The witness says he saw Graves moments later on his property and Graves told the witness he had a loaded firearm pointed at him.

After a 911 call was made, police found Graves near the intersection of 14th Street NE and N. Hampshire Avenue. Officers say Graves had 13 grams of meth, a loaded rifle, and a loaded CO2 gun with additional ammo with him.

His trial is set to begin on January 4, 2022, in Cerro Gordo County District Court.