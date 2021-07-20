Mason City man pleads not guilty in death of bicyclist

MASON CITY, Iowa – The driver charged with homicide in the death of a Mason City bicyclist is pleading not guilty.

Cody William Skiye, 28 of Mason City, is accused of homicide by vehicle-OWI. Law enforcement says Skiye was driving a pickup truck on June 5 on Thrush Avenue when he hit bicyclist James Powell. Court documents state Skiye had a blood alcohol content of .222 at the time of the collision, almost three times the legal limit.

Powell died from his injuries on June 11.

Skiye’s trial is scheduled to begin on September 21. He remains in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $25,000 bond.