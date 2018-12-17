Mason City man pleads not guilty in deadly motorcycle crash

MASON CITY, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered in a fatal motorcycle crash.
Brandon Kellar, 40 of Mason City, is charged with homicide by vehicle by OWI. Police say Kellar was under the influence when he crashed his motorcycle into another vehicle on September 28 in Mason City. A passenger on the cycle, Shawn True, died from injuries suffered in the crash.
Kellar has waived his right to a speedy trial and one is scheduled to begin on February 12, 2019.
