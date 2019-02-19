Duo plead not guilty in Floyd County drug raid

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man and woman charged after a Nora Springs drug raid is pleading not guilty.

John Everette Green Jr., 27 of Mason City, and Artesian Ruby Ann Johnson, 28 of Detroit, Michigan, are charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, and two counts of failure to use a drug tax stamp.

The Nora Springs Police Department says it searched a home where Green and Johnson were staying in September 2018 and found 29.41 grams of cocaine, 57 grams of marijuana, and a 9-milimeter handgun. Charges against Green and Johnson weren’t filed until test results on the drugs came back in January 2019.

Green and Johnson are now scheduled to stand trial starting April 2 in Floyd County District Court.