Mason City man pleads not guilty in 80 mph chase

MASON CITY, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered in a high-speed chase through Mason City.

Jeremy Nicholas Mulford, 40 of Mason City, is charged with eluding. His trial is set to start on February 9, 2021.

Mulford was arrested on October 24 after Mason City police say they tried to pull him over for a missing headlight and Mulford sped away. Court documents say the pursuit began in the area of 17th Street and South Federal Avenue and went down South Carolina Avenue, East State Street, and 12th Street NE, hitting speeds of over 80 miles per hour.

Law enforcement says it lost sight of Mulford’s vehicle near 320th Street and Thrush Avenue but located it a short time later in a campground. Mulford was found in an empty camper and taken into custody.