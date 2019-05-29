Mason City man pleads not guilty for 'Code Red' incident

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man is pleading not guilty for an incident that caused a “Code Red” to be issued for a Mason City neighborhood.

Grover Dee Taylor Jr., 46 of Mason City, is charged with domestic abuse assault and giving false information to public safety. Grover is accused of holding a woman down and punching her in the face, then lying to authorities about the woman barricading herself inside a home with a gun and threatening to shoot people.

Mason City police say they issued a “Code Red” for the 800 block of 6th Street SE on April 12, asking neighbors to remain inside their homes, because of the incident Taylor lied about.

His trial is scheduled to begin on August 13.