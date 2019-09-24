Clear
SEVERE WX : Tornado Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

Mason City man pleads guilty to writing bad checks for lottery tickets

Authorities say it totaled several thousand dollars.

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 4:33 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County man is pleading guilty to using forged checks to buy lottery tickets.

Michael Arthur Rasmussen, 41 of Mason City, has entered a guilty plea to commission of specified unlawful activity. Law enforcement says Rasmussen forged about 24 checks between January and May, totaling more than $3,000. Court documents state many of the phony checks were used to buy lottery tickets.

Rasmussen also allegedly wrote nearly $1,000 in check on his own closed account.

His sentencing is set for November 4.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Tracking more showers and storms for Tuesday night
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

National Voter Registration Day

Image

Golden Apple Award for October

Image

Suicide Prevention Awareness Walk For Veterans

Image

Enrollment at Riverland Community College

Image

Keeping history alive on the last brick street in Rochester

Image

Breaking down barriers for homeowners

Image

My Money: What exactly is a mortgate?

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - 4:30a Tuesday

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Severe storms expected tonight

Community Events