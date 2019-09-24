Mason City man pleads guilty to writing bad checks for lottery tickets

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County man is pleading guilty to using forged checks to buy lottery tickets.
Michael Arthur Rasmussen, 41 of Mason City, has entered a guilty plea to commission of specified unlawful activity. Law enforcement says Rasmussen forged about 24 checks between January and May, totaling more than $3,000. Court documents state many of the phony checks were used to buy lottery tickets.
Rasmussen also allegedly wrote nearly $1,000 in check on his own closed account.
His sentencing is set for November 4.
