Mason City man pleads guilty to writing bad checks for lottery tickets

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County man is pleading guilty to using forged checks to buy lottery tickets.

Michael Arthur Rasmussen, 41 of Mason City, has entered a guilty plea to commission of specified unlawful activity. Law enforcement says Rasmussen forged about 24 checks between January and May, totaling more than $3,000. Court documents state many of the phony checks were used to buy lottery tickets.

Rasmussen also allegedly wrote nearly $1,000 in check on his own closed account.

His sentencing is set for November 4.