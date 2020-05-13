Mason City man pleads guilty to using company card to charge thousands in personal expenses

MASON CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered in a case involving thousands of dollars in illegal credit card charges.

Jeffrey Gene Frampton, 42 of Mason City, is pleading guilty to one counts of felony credit card fraud. He’s accused of charging dozens of personal expenses to a Jiffy Lube company credit card between September and December of 2019, totaling $3,622.60.

Frampton’s sentencing is set for July 13 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.