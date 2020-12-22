Mason City man pleads guilty to stealing from storage units

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of burglarizing two storage facilities is pleading guilty.

Thomas Bernard Hitchcock, 48 of Mason City, has entered guilty pleas to two counts of 3rd degree burglary. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for February 1, 2021.

Authorities say Hitchcock stole multiple items from Atlas Storage in Mason City on April 15, then worked with Shelly Hitchcock to steal from A-1 Security Self-Storage on August 21.

Shelly Hitchcock previously pleaded guilty to 3rd degree burglary and was given three years of probation.