Mason City man pleads guilty to slamming a car door on a police officer's hands

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of slamming a car door on the hands of a police officer is pleading guilty.

Jamie McFarland, 28 of Mason City, entered guilty pleas Monday to charges of eluding and interference with official acts causing bodily injury. Mason City police say that when they tried to arrest McFarland on December 4, 2019, he closed his car door on an officer’s hands and sped away.

Police say McFarland collided with another vehicle and a tree before getting out of his car and exiting on foot.

His sentencing is scheduled for May 11 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.