Mason City man pleads guilty to sexually abusing a child

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man is pleading guilty to two counts of 2nd degree sex abuse.

Russell Neil Leverne, 61 of Mason City, was arrested in August and accused of sexually abusing an eight-year-old girl in June and July. His sentencing is set for January 7, 2019.

Leverne remains in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $50,000 bond.