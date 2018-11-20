Clear

Mason City man pleads guilty to sexually abusing a child

Russell Leverne Russell Leverne

Authorities say it happened in June and July.

Posted: Nov. 20, 2018 2:31 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man is pleading guilty to two counts of 2nd degree sex abuse.

Russell Neil Leverne, 61 of Mason City, was arrested in August and accused of sexually abusing an eight-year-old girl in June and July. His sentencing is set for January 7, 2019.

Leverne remains in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $50,000 bond.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Broken Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 14°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 14°
Rochester
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 8°
We're tracking easy going traveling heading to Thanksgiving
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester fire department looking for community input

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Candlelight vigil for transgender day of remembrance

Image

Volunteers needed for Salvation Army

Image

Rochester residents getting to know final candidates for new position

Image

Lourdes' Girls Hockey off to Fast Start

Image

Stewartville Girl's Basketball Builds for Now and the Future

Image

PrairieCare is expanding

Image

DMC market analysis study

Image

Big decisions at city council

Community Events