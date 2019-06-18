Mason City man pleads guilty to sex abuse

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County man is pleading guilty to having sex with teenager.
Justin Joseph Haubrich, 27 of Mason City, has entered a guilty plea to 3rd degree sexual abuse. Law enforcement says Haubrich had sexual contact with a 15-year-old between April and September of 2018.
A sentencing hearing is now scheduled for August 19.
