Mason City man pleads guilty to sex abuse

Justin Haubrich Justin Haubrich

Police say he had sex with a teen over 10 years younger than him.

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 7:33 PM
Updated: Jun 18, 2019 7:35 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County man is pleading guilty to having sex with teenager.

Justin Joseph Haubrich, 27 of Mason City, has entered a guilty plea to 3rd degree sexual abuse. Law enforcement says Haubrich had sexual contact with a 15-year-old between April and September of 2018.

A sentencing hearing is now scheduled for August 19.

