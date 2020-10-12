Mason City man pleads guilty to meth conspiracy

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man accused of dealing meth is taking a plea deal.

Daniel Lee Vavrik, 54 of Mason City, pleaded guilty Monday to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance. Authorities say Vavrik supplied 13.28 grams of methamphetamine to someone cooperating with law enforcement on April 11, 2019, in Mason City.

Vavrik had been charged with a class “B” felony initially but that’s been reduced to a class “C” in return for his guilty verdict.

His sentencing is scheduled for November 30.