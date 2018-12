Mason City man pleads guilty to jail contraband

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A man caught with marijuana in his pants is pleading guilty.

Daniel A. Dozier, 34 of Mason City, was arrested on October 2 after a Worth County sheriff’s deputy says he was driving erratically. While alone in the booking room of the Worth County Jail, Dozier was seen on camera placing a plastic baggie of marijuana in his pants.

Dozier has pleaded guilty to possession of contraband in a county jail. His sentencing is set for February 9, 2019.