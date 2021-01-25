Mason City man pleads guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon

MASON CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered in a case of Mason City gunfire.

Norance Adolf Reyerson, 58 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm as a felon. His sentencing is set for March 15.

Reyerson was arrested after Mason City police said he had a confrontation with another person on November 7, 2020, in the 400 block of East State Street. Reyerson reportedly pushed the victim to try and enter an apartment. After the door was closed, the victim reported hearing a loud bang and police say they found a bullet hole in the structure.