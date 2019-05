Mason City man pleads guilty to federal meth and gun crimes

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - A Mason City man is pleading guilty to federal drug and gun charges.

Frank Salvador Alvarado, 47, entered guilty pleas Wednesday in Cedar Rapids Federal Court to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Alvarado was arrested at his home in September 2018 and authorities say they found 30 grams of meth and a loaded handgun.

Federal prosecutors say Alvarado sold drugs in North Iowa from the spring of 2018 until his arrest.

No sentencing date has been set.

Court documents state Alvarado has a previous drug conviction in Illinois in 2007