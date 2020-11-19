Mason City man pleads guilty to federal crimes for Franklin County arrest

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Mason City man is pleading guilty to federal gun and drug charges related to a Franklin County arrest.

David Hirsch 55, was charged with state crimes after law enforcement looking for stolen property searched a home in Hampton on April 16 and say they found Hirsch in the bathroom trying to flush methamphetamine down the toilet. Investigators say they also found Hirsch with a loaded Glock 30 handgun.

Those charges in Franklin County were dismissed after Hirsch was indicted in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Iowa. Hirsch has now pleaded guilty in federal court to possession with intent to distribute meth and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

No sentencing date has been set.