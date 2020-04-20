Mason City man pleads guilty to dumpster fire

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of starting fires in an apartment complex dumpster has taken a plea deal.

Adam Schipper, 55 of Mason City, was arrested for 2nd degree arson but has entered a guilty plea to reckless use of fire or explosives. Mason City police say Schipper repeatedly lit items of fire and threw then into a dumpster at Westview Apartments between January 24 and February 15, causing over $750 in damage to the dumpster.

Schipper has been sentenced to 60 days in jail, followed by one year of supervised probation, and a $315 fine. He must also get a mental health evaluation and complete all recommended treatment.