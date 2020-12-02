Mason City man pleads guilty to credit card fraud

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of running up of thousands of dollars in charges on someone else’s credit card is pleading guilty.

Travis Elliot Kittleson, 26 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to one count of credit card fraud. His sentencing is scheduled for January 13, 2021.

Kittleson was arrested for using someone else’s credit card number more than 100 times between July 10 and August 31, running up over $8,000 in charges.

A criminal complaint was filed against Kittleson on October 2 and he was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on November 3.